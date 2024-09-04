Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
South Korea: Emergency proposal to solve health crisis

September 4, 2024_ Democratic Party parliamentary group leader Park Chan-dae proposed the creation of an emergency committee to address the health...

South Korea: Emergency proposal to solve health crisis
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ Democratic Party parliamentary group leader Park Chan-dae proposed the creation of an emergency committee to address the health crisis in South Korea during a speech to the parliament. Park stressed the urgency of joining forces between the government, political parties and health professionals to find effective solutions, noting that patients are facing serious difficulties in receiving treatment. He also urged the government to take the critical situation of hospitals seriously and work together to ensure the safety of citizens. The source of this news is hani.co.kr. The health crisis is being exacerbated by the lack of staff in hospitals and the closure of emergency departments, raising concerns among the public ahead of the holidays.

