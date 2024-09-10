South Korea: Emergency rooms surge due to doctor shortage

September 10, 2024_ South Korea is facing a severe emergency room crisis, with insufficient doctors available to handle emergencies. Recent incidents have highlighted the difficulty patients have in receiving timely care, with children and adults not being able to find help in time. The situation is exacerbated by a growing shortage of medical staff, which has led to partial closures of some emergency rooms. The source of this information is 한겨레. The government has announced measures to address the crisis, but experts warn that long-term solutions are needed to ensure adequate healthcare across the country.