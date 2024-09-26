Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Energy discovery in Sea of Japan estimated at up to 140 billion barrels

September 25, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced that the Sea of Japan could contain between 35 billion and 140 billion barrels of oil...

26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced that the Sea of Japan could contain between 35 billion and 140 billion barrels of oil and natural gas, according to a study commissioned by an American company. Despite criticism of the choice of the analysis company, local experts have confirmed the validity of the data, arguing that the resources could be significant. The Ministry of Industry plans to select a consultant to attract foreign investment and start drilling by December. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting the importance of these discoveries for the national economy and energy security of South Korea. The exploration project is crucial to reducing the country's energy dependence and maximizing the economic benefits from natural resources.

