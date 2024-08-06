Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Enrico Coveri is looking for partners to enter the Korean market

August 5, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Enrico Coveri is looking for partners to expand its presence in the Korean market. The company, which...

06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 5, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Enrico Coveri is looking for partners to expand its presence in the Korean market. The company, which specializes in innovative designs and vibrant colors, has entrusted Felixthink with the search for licensees for several categories, including women's and sports fashion. Enrico Coveri, founded by the Tuscan designer in 1977, is known for his distinctive use of colors and sequins, elements that have revolutionized the fashion landscape. The news was reported by apparelnews.co.kr, highlighting the growing interest in the Italian brand in South Korea. Coveri's story and its impact on contemporary fashion continue to inspire designers and enthusiasts around the world.

