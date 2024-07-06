Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
South Korea: European Food Tour with Italian Flavors in Namhae

July 6, 2024_ Namhae County, South Korea, has launched an initiative called 'Namhae Seafood European Tour' in collaboration with young local chefs....

06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Namhae County, South Korea, has launched an initiative called 'Namhae Seafood European Tour' in collaboration with young local chefs. The project aims to diversify the offer of fish products and promote food sustainability. Among the attractions, 'Moon Grow' stands out, a restaurant offering authentic Italian dishes such as seafood pasta. The initiative also includes French and German culinary experiences, with the aim of attracting tourists and enhancing local resources. Sedaily.com reports it. Namhae County is known for its landscapes reminiscent of Europe, with places like German Village and Daraengi Village, often compared to Positano in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza