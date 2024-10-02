South Korea: Excess of laws in new parliament raises concerns

October 2, 2024_ South Korea's 22nd Parliament has seen a record 3,486 bills introduced in its first 100 days of operation, raising concerns about excessive legislation. Among the most controversial bills are those limiting the use of artificial flowers during cemetery visits and changing the way university rectors are elected. Criticism has been raised about the quality of the legislation, with experts warning that the abundance of legislation leads to ineffective and impractical regulations. The source of this news is 매일경제. Experts suggest that a more qualitative approach is needed in evaluating legislative activities, to prevent the Parliament from producing inadequate and unnecessary laws.