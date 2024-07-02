South Korea: Exports growing in the first half of 2024

July 1, 2024_ South Korea's exports in the first half of 2024 reached $334.8 billion, marking an increase of 9.1% from the previous year. This result is the second highest on record after 2022. The growth was mainly driven by semiconductor exports, which reached $65.7 billion, and automobiles, which increased 3.8%. Other technology and industrial sectors also contributed positively. 아주경제 reports it. The government expects the positive trend to continue in the second half of the year, bringing it closer to its target of $700 billion in annual exports.