Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Exports growing in the first half of 2024

July 1, 2024_ South Korea's exports in the first half of 2024 reached $334.8 billion, marking an increase of 9.1% from the previous year. This result...

South Korea: Exports growing in the first half of 2024
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ South Korea's exports in the first half of 2024 reached $334.8 billion, marking an increase of 9.1% from the previous year. This result is the second highest on record after 2022. The growth was mainly driven by semiconductor exports, which reached $65.7 billion, and automobiles, which increased 3.8%. Other technology and industrial sectors also contributed positively. 아주경제 reports it. The government expects the positive trend to continue in the second half of the year, bringing it closer to its target of $700 billion in annual exports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it it .it trend
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza