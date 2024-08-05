South Korea: 'Fabri Kitchen' restaurant brings Italian taste to Yongsan

04 August 2024_ In Yongsan, Seoul, the 'Fabri Kitchen' restaurant, founded by the Italian chef Fabrizio Ferrari, is gaining popularity among young people of Generation Z. This restaurant is part of the 'Research Restaurant' project by LG Uplus, which aims to understand the challenges of the restaurant industry through first-hand experience. Opening in April 2024, 'Fabri Kitchen' offers a mix of Italian cuisine and technological innovation, helping to improve the customer experience. The news was reported by businesskorea.co.kr. LG Uplus plans to expand its customer base, aiming to reach 30,000 users for its AX solution package by the end of the year.