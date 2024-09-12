South Korea: Fashion Companies Participation at Mipel 126 Fair in Italy

September 12, 2024_ The city of Seoul has announced that 26 leather bag manufacturing companies will participate in the international fair Mipel 126, which will be held in Milan from September 15 to 17, 2024. This event, organized by the Association of Italian Leather Manufacturers and the Italian Trade Agency, is one of the most prestigious in the leather and fashion accessories sector. The participation of South Korean companies, which includes high-quality brands, represents an opportunity to expand their markets abroad, following the success achieved in the last edition. The news was reported by pressna.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between South Korea and Italy in the fashion sector. The Mipel 126 fair promises to be an important platform for networking and promoting high-quality products, helping to strengthen trade ties between the two countries.