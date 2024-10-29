South Korea: Fashion Designer Milanonna Tells Her Story to 'Radio Star'

October 29, 2024_ Milanonna, the "first South Korean student to study in Milan," will be a guest on 'Radio Star' to share her unique experience. In 1978, Milanonna embarked on a journey that led her to become a renowned fashion designer, even receiving the title of 'Cavaliere d'onore' in Italy. During the episode, she will tell fascinating anecdotes, including her role as the designer for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1986 Asian Games. The news was reported by biz.chosun.com, highlighting the importance of her career in promoting Italian fashion in South Korea. Milanonna has also worked as a fashion buyer, bringing Italian luxury brands to Korea, thus helping to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.