South Korea: Fashion Meets Literature with Italy in Focus

October 12, 2024_ South Korea is witnessing an interesting fusion of fashion and literature, with Italian brands such as Miu Miu and Valentino taking center stage. Recently, Miu Miu opened book-themed pop-up stores in eight countries, including Seoul, while Valentino sponsored the prestigious Booker Prize 2024. These initiatives have attracted the attention of young readers, making reading a ‘cool’ part of youth culture, joongang.co.kr reported. This trend highlights how fashion can help promote literature, creating a dialogue between two seemingly distant worlds.