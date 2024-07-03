Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
13:30
South Korea: Fatal accident in Seoul caused by an out-of-control bus

July 2, 2024_ A bus driven by a 60-year-old man killed 9 people and injured 6 others near Seoul City Hall station. The driver, with 40 years of...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 2, 2024_ A bus driven by a 60-year-old man killed 9 people and injured 6 others near Seoul City Hall station. The driver, with 40 years of experience, stated that the vehicle accelerated suddenly and uncontrollably. Police have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the accident, including the possibility of a technical malfunction. The vehicle has been sent to the National Forensic Service for further analysis, which could take up to two months. 한겨레 reports that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. The authorities are also collecting testimonies and analyzing security camera footage to reconstruct what happened.

