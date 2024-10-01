South Korea: Ferrero launches new ice creams inspired by Italian classics

September 30, 2024_ Ferrero recently introduced two new ice creams, 'Ferrero Rocher classic' and 'Ferrero Rondnoir', to the South Korean market. These ice creams, available in stick form, promise to conquer local palates thanks to their rich chocolate and hazelnut flavor, already appreciated in Europe. The distribution of these products is handled by Maeil Dairy, which has been collaborating with Ferrero since 2007, bringing a selection of Italian confectionery such as chocolates and Nutella to South Korea. The news was reported by rpm9.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian confectionery products in South Korea. Maeil Dairy plans to continue introducing a variety of Ferrero ice creams, thus responding to the growing demand of Korean consumers.