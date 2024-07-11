Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
South Korea: FILA launches 'Bellissimo' campaign inspired by Italy

11 July 2024_ FILA has announced the launch of the 'Bellissimo' campaign and the 'CASA FILA Collection', inspired by the brand's Italian heritage....

South Korea: FILA launches 'Bellissimo' campaign inspired by Italy
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ FILA has announced the launch of the 'Bellissimo' campaign and the 'CASA FILA Collection', inspired by the brand's Italian heritage. The 'Bellissimo' campaign, which means 'the most beautiful' in Italian, celebrates FILA's Italian heritage and promotes the enjoyment of life through sport and play. The 'CASA FILA Collection' offers versatile style both on and off the court, and will be available in South Korea starting mid-July. The campaign will be visible on FILA's official channels, including Instagram and YouTube, and on the FILA Korea online store. newsis.com reports it. FILA, originally founded in Italy, continues to enhance its Italian roots through these global initiatives.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
