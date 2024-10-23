South Korea: FILA+ launches its new collection inspired by Italy

October 22, 2024_ FILA+, the global sportswear brand, has presented its new collection in South Korea, inspired by its historical archives and Italian tradition. The collection includes apparel, footwear and accessories made with high-quality materials, with a design that reinterprets the colors of the Italian flag. The global launch saw events in several cities, including Milan, where the collection was presented in a prestigious fashion store. The pop-up store in Seoul, which will last until October 30, is decorated with FILA's iconic logo and the colors of the new line. The news was reported by sports.donga.com. This event underlines the influence of Italian fashion in the global panorama and the growing interest in high-end sports design.