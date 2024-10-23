Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: FILA+ launches its new collection inspired by Italy

October 22, 2024_ FILA+, the global sportswear brand, has presented its new collection in South Korea, inspired by its historical archives and...

South Korea: FILA+ launches its new collection inspired by Italy
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ FILA+, the global sportswear brand, has presented its new collection in South Korea, inspired by its historical archives and Italian tradition. The collection includes apparel, footwear and accessories made with high-quality materials, with a design that reinterprets the colors of the Italian flag. The global launch saw events in several cities, including Milan, where the collection was presented in a prestigious fashion store. The pop-up store in Seoul, which will last until October 30, is decorated with FILA's iconic logo and the colors of the new line. The news was reported by sports.donga.com. This event underlines the influence of Italian fashion in the global panorama and the growing interest in high-end sports design.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pop up store in Seoul global sportswear brand store Port Vila
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza