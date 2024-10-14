South Korea: Financial authorities call urgent meeting to address secondary sector lending surge

October 13, 2024_ South Korean financial authorities have called an urgent meeting to address the increase in loans to households in the secondary financial sector. The meeting, scheduled for October 15, will involve representatives of institutions such as savings banks, credit unions, and insurance companies, with the aim of strengthening control over loans. The increase in loans in the secondary sector has been affected by restrictions on bank loans and the implementation of the second-tier Debt Service Ratio (DSR). The source of this news is 아주경제. Authorities expect the increase in loans in the secondary sector to exceed 10 trillion won, a phenomenon that has not occurred since May 2022.