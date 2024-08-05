Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
13:14
South Korea: Fire in underground car park causes extensive damage to electric vehicles

04 August 2024_ A fire from a Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan has devastated an underground car park in a residential complex in Incheon, causing...

South Korea: Fire in underground car park causes extensive damage to electric vehicles
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ A fire from a Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan has devastated an underground car park in a residential complex in Incheon, causing damage to numerous vehicles and forcing the evacuation of more than 100 residents. The incident has raised public concerns about the safety of electric vehicles, already on the rise in recent years, with a growing number of housing estates considering banning such vehicles in their car parks. Mercedes-Benz said it was taking the incident very seriously and was cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the fire, while the reputation of the German carmaker and battery maker CATL was put at risk. The source of this news is The Korea Times, which highlights how the incident could negatively affect the image of both brands in the context of growing concerns about the safety of electric vehicles in South Korea.

