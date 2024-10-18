Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: First Lady Kim Keon Hee Won't Face Stock Manipulation Charges

October 17, 2024_ South Korean prosecutors have decided not to indict first lady Kim Keon Hee after investigating her alleged participation in a...

South Korea: First Lady Kim Keon Hee Won't Face Stock Manipulation Charges
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ South Korean prosecutors have decided not to indict first lady Kim Keon Hee after investigating her alleged participation in a stock manipulation scheme tied to Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW dealer. The decision came after a four-year investigation, during which allegations emerged that her trading account was involved in price manipulation between 2009 and 2012. The finding could intensify opposition calls for an independent investigation into other allegations against the first lady, including her acceptance of a luxury handbag from a Korean-American pastor in 2022, The Korea Herald reported. The decision not to prosecute was influenced by an internal review, while a court recently convicted others involved in the manipulation case, raising questions about the first lady's liability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after after dark trading account was involved after investigating her
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza