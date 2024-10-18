South Korea: First Lady Kim Keon Hee Won't Face Stock Manipulation Charges

October 17, 2024_ South Korean prosecutors have decided not to indict first lady Kim Keon Hee after investigating her alleged participation in a stock manipulation scheme tied to Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW dealer. The decision came after a four-year investigation, during which allegations emerged that her trading account was involved in price manipulation between 2009 and 2012. The finding could intensify opposition calls for an independent investigation into other allegations against the first lady, including her acceptance of a luxury handbag from a Korean-American pastor in 2022, The Korea Herald reported. The decision not to prosecute was influenced by an internal review, while a court recently convicted others involved in the manipulation case, raising questions about the first lady's liability.