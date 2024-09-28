South Korea: First National Audit of 22nd Parliament Begins with Partisan Clashes

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
September 28, 2024_ The first national audit of South Korea's 22nd parliament has begun, with heated debates expected between political parties. The opposition intends to focus on the various allegations surrounding Kim Geon-hee, the president's wife, while the majority will respond by highlighting controversies surrounding opposition leader Lee Jae-myung. This audit is expected to be crucial ahead of next year's general election, representing a major political battle. The tensions between parties reflect the current political challenges in the country, as reported by 동아일보. The national audit is a process in which parliament scrutinizes the government's activities, which is crucial to political transparency and accountability in South Korea.

