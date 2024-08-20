South Korea: First Performance of 'Turandot' at Verona Arena Comes to Korea

August 19, 2024_ South Korea will host the opera 'Turandot', conducted by the famous Franco Zeffirelli, for the first time at the Verona Arena, an opera festival with over 100 years of history. This event marks an important celebration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy, with the collaboration of the Italian Cultural Institute and the Italian Embassy. The performance, which will be held from October 12 to 19, 2024, is a unique opportunity for Korean audiences to see a world-famous opera, with a production that promises to be spectacular and innovative. The news was reported by radio.ytn.co.kr. This event represents a significant step in the dissemination of Italian opera culture in Korea, underlining the importance of cultural cooperation between the two countries.