Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: First Performance of 'Turandot' at Verona Arena Comes to Korea

August 19, 2024_ South Korea will host the opera 'Turandot', conducted by the famous Franco Zeffirelli, for the first time at the Verona Arena, an...

South Korea: First Performance of 'Turandot' at Verona Arena Comes to Korea
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ South Korea will host the opera 'Turandot', conducted by the famous Franco Zeffirelli, for the first time at the Verona Arena, an opera festival with over 100 years of history. This event marks an important celebration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy, with the collaboration of the Italian Cultural Institute and the Italian Embassy. The performance, which will be held from October 12 to 19, 2024, is a unique opportunity for Korean audiences to see a world-famous opera, with a production that promises to be spectacular and innovative. The news was reported by radio.ytn.co.kr. This event represents a significant step in the dissemination of Italian opera culture in Korea, underlining the importance of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
diplomatic relations between Korea South Korea will host event represents
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza