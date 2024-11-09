Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Fishing vessel with 27 people on board sinks in accident at sea

November 08, 2024_ A fishing boat sank in the waters off Jeju, South Korea, with 27 people on board. Maritime authorities confirmed that 14 crew...

South Korea: Fishing vessel with 27 people on board sinks in accident at sea
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
November 08, 2024_ A fishing boat sank in the waters off Jeju, South Korea, with 27 people on board. Maritime authorities confirmed that 14 crew members were rescued, while 13 are still missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the local coast guard working to locate the missing. This tragic incident has raised concerns about shipping safety in the region. The news was reported by 동아일보. Jeju's waters are known for their natural beauty, but also for the challenges they present to navigation, especially during adverse weather conditions.

waters off Jeju scomparso missing still missing
