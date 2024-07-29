South Korea: Five major financial groups achieve record net profit in first half 2024

July 28, 2024_ South Korea's five major financial groups reported a net profit of 11.1 trillion won in the first half of 2024, marking an increase of 1.9% from a year earlier. This result was influenced by an increase in interest earnings, thanks to the increase in loans to households and businesses. KB Financial reported the highest net profit among the groups, despite a slight decrease from last year, while Shinhan and Hana Financial saw their profits grow. The source of this information is Metro 경제. The excellent performance is also attributed to the positive results of the non-bank branches, which contributed significantly to the overall profits.