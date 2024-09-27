South Korea: Forecasts record fiscal deficit of 30 trillion won in 2024

September 26, 2024_ South Korea is set to post a fiscal deficit of 30 trillion won in 2024, marking the second consecutive year of severe fiscal losses. The Ministry of Finance announced that national tax revenues will be 29.6 trillion won lower than expected. Members of the Parliamentary Finance Committee criticized the government for its inability to predict economic trends, pointing out that the causes of the deficit are similar to those of the previous year. The source of this information is 경향신문. Lawmakers raised concerns about the need for tax reforms and government spending management as the government faces a global economic crisis and falling corporate profits.