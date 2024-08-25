South Korea: Former North Korean Refugee Becomes Special Forces Soldier

August 25, 2024_ Kim Dae-hyun, a former North Korean refugee, has realized his dream of serving in the South Korean military, becoming the first North Korean to join the special forces. After overcoming several difficulties and failing entrance tests, Kim finally secured his place, demonstrating determination and resilience. His story is an example of how refugees can integrate and contribute to South Korean society, while facing prejudice and challenges. The news was reported by donga.com, highlighting Kim's journey and commitment to serving South Korea. Kim, who also has a passion for skydiving, now aspires to become a skydiving instructor, continuing to pursue his dreams.