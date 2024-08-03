Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
South Korea: Former parliamentarian Lee Jin-sook changes political strategy after dismissal

03 August 2024_ Former South Korean parliamentarian Lee Jin-sook has decided not to resign after her dismissal, but to turn her position into an...

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ Former South Korean parliamentarian Lee Jin-sook has decided not to resign after her dismissal, but to turn her position into an opportunity to strengthen her political influence. This move marks a significant shift in his career, as Lee seeks to consolidate his power despite the odds. Lee's decision to remain active on the political scene could influence future dynamics within her party and across the South Korean political landscape. The news was reported by 매일경제. Lee Jin-sook is a former member of South Korea's National Assembly, the country's top legislative body, and her strategy could have significant implications for upcoming elections.

