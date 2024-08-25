Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Former President Park Geun-hye shares her views on the Sewol tragedy

August 25, 2024_ Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye recently published a memoir addressing her experience during the 2014 Sewol ferry...

South Korea: Former President Park Geun-hye shares her views on the Sewol tragedy
25 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye recently published a memoir addressing her experience during the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster. In the book, Park expresses her regret for the victims and clarifies the circumstances that led to a series of criticisms against her, including the controversial "lost week" during which she did not appear in public. The publication of the memoir was accompanied by a series of revelations about her emotions and decisions during that critical period, joongang.co.kr reported. Park Geun-hye was the first woman to hold the office of president in South Korea and her tenure was marked by controversy and her subsequent impeachment.

