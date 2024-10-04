South Korea: Four Seasons Seoul's Bocalino Restaurant Gets a Makeover with Ivan Spadaro's Home-Style Italian Cuisine

October 4, 2024_ Italian restaurant Bocalino, located on the second floor of the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, recently revamped its menu, introducing a concept of Italian home cooking with the arrival of Sicilian chef Ivan Spadaro. After nine years of haute cuisine, the restaurant has decided to lower the prices of its dishes by 15-20%, while maintaining high quality, to offer a more accessible experience. Spadaro, who has a deep understanding of Korean tastes, has adapted traditional Italian dishes to suit local preferences, as demonstrated by his reinterpretation of octopus alla Luciana. The news was reported by mk.co.kr. This change represents an important fusion between Italian culinary tradition and the needs of the Korean market, bringing Italian cuisine closer to Seoul's palates.