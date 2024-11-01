South Korea: Fresh Italian Pasta Takes Market by Storm with New Spaghetti from Chilgap Agricultural Products

October 31, 2024_ The popularity of the cooking show "Chef in Black and White" has increased interest in fresh pasta in South Korea. Chilgap Agricultural Products has launched its "Pulcinella" spaghetti, inspired by the tradition of Neapolitan pasta, in an HMR version that enhances the texture of fresh pasta. The product, prepared with a special sauce that keeps the meat in pieces, offers a rich and flavorful eating experience that can be easily made at home. The pasta is available at various outlets, including E-Mart and Homeplus, as reported by mt.co.kr. The influence of Italian cuisine continues to grow in South Korea, with a growing number of consumers attracted by the quality and tradition of Italian pasta.