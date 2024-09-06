South Korea: Gambling's Growing Influence Among Organized Crime Groups

September 5, 2024_ In South Korea, organized crime groups are increasingly investing in online gambling, which is considered a highly profitable business. Despite the country being classified as one of the safest in the world, thousands of gang members continue to operate, taking advantage of the growing demand for illegal gambling. A former gang member revealed that it is possible to earn up to 10 billion won (about 7.5 million euros) in three years, facing only minimal penalties if arrested. The source of this information is joongang.co.kr. The situation highlights a shift in the criminal landscape, with groups adapting to the new economic opportunities offered by online gambling.