South Korea: GDP decline in the second quarter of 2023

July 22, 2024_ South Korea's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier. This marks the first negative growth since the second quarter of 2020. Experts attribute the decline to the ineffectiveness of the government's consumption stimulus policies, as well as the weakness of exports and the domestic market. In response, the government is considering further economic stimulus measures. 매일경제 reports it. The new measures could include tax incentives and investments in infrastructure to boost the economy.