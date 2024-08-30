Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Golden Goose Opens Unique Italian-Inspired Cafe in Seoul

August 30, 2024_ The Italian brand Golden Goose has opened its first unique café in Seoul, located in the Gangnam flagship store. The café, furnished...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ The Italian brand Golden Goose has opened its first unique café in Seoul, located in the Gangnam flagship store. The café, furnished with the brand's distinctive design, offers a refined and rustic atmosphere, with wooden elements and golden details. Among the specialties, Italian desserts such as tiramisu and gelato stand out, which recall the Italian culinary tradition. The news was reported by sisajournal-e.com. This new space represents a combination of fashion and gastronomy, bringing a piece of Italian culture to the heart of the South Korean capital.

