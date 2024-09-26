South Korea: Government addresses medical vacuum by sending in military personnel

September 25, 2024_ The South Korean government has deployed about 1,800 military and public doctors to civilian hospitals to address the gap created by the mass discharge of resident doctors. Despite the efforts, health experts warn that this measure is insufficient and has led to an increase in shortages in local and military health services. Data shows that since March 2024, 1,848 military and public doctors have been deployed to hospitals, but their capacity to replace resident doctors is limited. Kim Nam-hee, a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Commission, said it is necessary to develop more effective strategies to address the health crisis. The situation emerged after resident doctors quit their positions due to unsatisfactory working conditions, highlighting the need for reforms in South Korea's healthcare system, as reported by 경향신문.