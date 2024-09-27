South Korea: Government aims to become one of the world's top three AI powers by 2027

September 26, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced an ambitious plan to transform South Korea into one of the world's top three artificial intelligence (AI) powers by 2027. The government and the private sector will work together to invest 65 trillion won in AI, while the government will provide fiscal support to spur further investment. At the launch ceremony of the National Committee for Artificial Intelligence, Yoon stressed the importance of leading the transition to AI to ensure a prosperous future for the country, 매일경제 reported. The committee, composed of experts and government officials, will be tasked with developing strategies to improve South Korea's competitiveness in the AI sector.