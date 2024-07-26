Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government announces inheritance tax reform after 25 years

25 July 2024_ The South Korean government has presented a plan to reform the inheritance tax, reducing the maximum rate from 50% to 40% and...

South Korea: Government announces inheritance tax reform after 25 years
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ The South Korean government has presented a plan to reform the inheritance tax, reducing the maximum rate from 50% to 40% and increasing deductions for children. This is the first comprehensive overhaul of inheritance tax in 25 years, aiming to ease the tax burden on families, particularly those with multiple children. The reform also provides for a significant increase in deductions for children, from 50 million to 500 million won. The news was reported by 경향신문, highlighting the government's intent to make the tax system fairer and more favorable to taxpayers. The reform, which will be debated in Parliament in September, could have a significant impact on around 83,000 taxpayers and result in a reduction in tax revenue of around 4 trillion won in the coming years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
form after trillion won form won
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza