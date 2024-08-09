South Korea: Government announces plan to build 427,000 new homes

August 08, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a plan to provide over 427,000 new homes in the Seoul region and surrounding areas over the next six years. The plan involves freeing up land in the Seoul Greenbelt to create new residential lots, with a focus on high-demand areas. The government also plans to speed up reconstruction and redevelopment projects to ensure that homes are available to real buyers, Metro 경제 reported. Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok stressed the government's commitment to carefully manage the entire process of housing provision to meet the needs of citizens.