South Korea: Government announces reconstruction plans for five satellite cities

September 24, 2024_ South Korea’s Ministry of Infrastructure has unveiled a reconstruction plan for five satellite cities, increasing the total number of housing units to 537,000 by 2035. The cities involved, including Bundang, Ilsan, Pyeongchon, Jungdong, and Sanbon, will benefit from a significant increase in housing units through redevelopment projects. The population of these areas currently stands at around 954,000, but is expected to grow to 1,242,000 with new developments. Infrastructure Minister Park Sang-woo said the plan aims to transform these cities into modern and sustainable urban centers, 매일경제 reported. The public consultation phase is already underway, and the government plans to complete the plan by the end of the year.