Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
South Korea: Government announces revocation of Seoul Green Belt to build 50,000 homes

November 5, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced the lifting of the Green Belt in four areas of Seoul, including the Seoripul area in...

South Korea: Government announces revocation of Seoul Green Belt to build 50,000 homes
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
November 5, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced the lifting of the Green Belt in four areas of Seoul, including the Seoripul area in Seocho District, for the construction of 50,000 new homes. This is the first major lifting of the Green Belt since 2012, when the Lee Myung-bak administration launched similar projects. Of the new homes, 11,000 will be for young couples through a long-term rental program. The Ministry of Infrastructure has also planned measures to prevent real estate speculation in the affected areas, as reported by 경향신문. The new development areas also include cities such as Goyang and Uijeongbu, which aim to become innovation and residential centers in the Seoul metropolitan region.

