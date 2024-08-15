Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government begins redevelopment of first satellite cities to improve livability

August 14, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a plan for the redevelopment of the first satellite cities, including Bundang, Ilsan,...

South Korea: Government begins redevelopment of first satellite cities to improve livability
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a plan for the redevelopment of the first satellite cities, including Bundang, Ilsan, Pyeongchon, Sanbon and Jungdong. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has started collecting opinions on the new urban redevelopment policy, which aims to improve the quality of life and competitiveness of cities. The plan includes increasing population density and building new housing, with the goal of providing 39,000 new housing units by 2027. The source of this news is 매일경제. The plan also includes the creation of temporary housing for residents during the redevelopment work, to avoid a rise in rent prices in surrounding areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
housing centro cities population density
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza