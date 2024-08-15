South Korea: Government begins redevelopment of first satellite cities to improve livability

August 14, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a plan for the redevelopment of the first satellite cities, including Bundang, Ilsan, Pyeongchon, Sanbon and Jungdong. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has started collecting opinions on the new urban redevelopment policy, which aims to improve the quality of life and competitiveness of cities. The plan includes increasing population density and building new housing, with the goal of providing 39,000 new housing units by 2027. The source of this news is 매일경제. The plan also includes the creation of temporary housing for residents during the redevelopment work, to avoid a rise in rent prices in surrounding areas.