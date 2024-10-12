South Korea: Government begins reform of national budget law to streamline R&D projects

October 11, 2024_ The South Korean government has begun the legislative process to abolish the preliminary feasibility investigation for large research and development (R&D) projects. The decision, made during the national budget strategy meeting in May, is aimed at ensuring faster access to funds for advanced technology projects. The proposed amendment to the national budget law was announced on October 8 and will be considered by parliament after the consultation period expires on November 18. According to former vice president of the Science and Technology Council, Iwoo Il, the current investigation system is an obstacle to the timely implementation of R&D projects, as reported by 매일경제. The reform also includes measures to prevent budget waste by ensuring that R&D projects exceeding 1 trillion won are subject to a specific review.