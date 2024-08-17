Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
12:43
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ The South Korean government has borrowed 2.5 trillion won from postal insurance funds to address a record fiscal deficit of 56.4 trillion won last year. The move has raised concerns as the funds come from savings and profits generated by policyholders, making the situation controversial. The opposition Democratic Party has criticized the government for adopting temporary measures in response to a fiscal crisis caused by pro-rich tax policies and economic failures. The party also announced plans to launch a parliamentary inquiry into the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's management of public finances. The news was reported by 동아일보, a major South Korean newspaper. The fiscal deficit issue is crucial to the economic stability of South Korea, a country known for its strong economy and welfare system.

