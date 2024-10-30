Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government considers providing 155mm shells to Ukraine in response to North Korea

October 29, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering providing 155mm shells to Ukraine in response to the recent deployment of North Korean...

South Korea: Government considers providing 155mm shells to Ukraine in response to North Korea
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering providing 155mm shells to Ukraine in response to the recent deployment of North Korean troops in Russia. Government sources confirmed that the priority would be to send these shells, which Ukraine has consistently requested. President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed concern over the transfer of Russian military technology to North Korea, which could pose a threat to South Korea's security. The news was reported by 동아일보. If the support is confirmed, strong opposition is expected from the political opposition, which fears an increase in tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
which Ukraine Ucraina North Korean troops cent
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza