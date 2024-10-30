South Korea: Government considers providing 155mm shells to Ukraine in response to North Korea

October 29, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering providing 155mm shells to Ukraine in response to the recent deployment of North Korean troops in Russia. Government sources confirmed that the priority would be to send these shells, which Ukraine has consistently requested. President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed concern over the transfer of Russian military technology to North Korea, which could pose a threat to South Korea's security. The news was reported by 동아일보. If the support is confirmed, strong opposition is expected from the political opposition, which fears an increase in tensions on the Korean peninsula.