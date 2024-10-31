Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Government considers sending weapons to support Ukraine

October 30, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering supplying offensive weapons to Ukraine, in response to the recent news of North Korean troop deployments to Russia. Although there have been no official announcements of support, the situation could change if North Korean troops were to cross the Ukrainian border. South Korean authorities are concerned about the consequences of such a step, which could further deteriorate relations with Russia. South Korea is currently considering sending defensive weapons as a first option, to avoid escalation. The news was reported by 동아일보. South Korea, a U.S. ally, has historically maintained a cautious stance regarding military support in foreign conflicts, especially in relation to North Korea.

