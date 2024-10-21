South Korea: Government considers support for Ukraine after North Korean forces buildup in Russia

October 20, 2024_ South Korea is considering increasing its support for Ukraine in response to the deployment of 1,500 North Korean troops to Russia. If North Korea sends more troops, the number could rise to 12,000, prompting Seoul to reconsider its role in the international community. The South Korean government has already started discussions on possible measures, including the supply of 155 mm ammunition, which is considered crucial to the conflict. The source of this news is 동아일보. The situation is particularly delicate, as the strengthening of relations between North Korea and Russia could affect regional security and geopolitical dynamics.