South Korea: Government cuts 2024 budget due to economic crisis

August 14, 2024_ The South Korean government plans to reduce its 2024 budget by about 2 trillion won, due to a decline in tax revenues and a continued policy of tax cuts. Despite the need to increase spending to stimulate the economy, the government is sticking to a strict “sound finance” policy by limiting spending. The forecast suggests that the total budget could be around 682 trillion won, lower than initially planned. The situation is exacerbated by a prolonged slowdown in the domestic economy and uncertainties over tax revenues, especially corporate and value-added taxes, 한겨레 reported. The decision to maintain a restrictive budget could undermine the government’s ability to adequately respond to future economic challenges, while mandatory spending continues to rise due to the aging population.