Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government cuts 2024 budget due to economic crisis

August 14, 2024_ The South Korean government plans to reduce its 2024 budget by about 2 trillion won, due to a decline in tax revenues and a...

South Korea: Government cuts 2024 budget due to economic crisis
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The South Korean government plans to reduce its 2024 budget by about 2 trillion won, due to a decline in tax revenues and a continued policy of tax cuts. Despite the need to increase spending to stimulate the economy, the government is sticking to a strict “sound finance” policy by limiting spending. The forecast suggests that the total budget could be around 682 trillion won, lower than initially planned. The situation is exacerbated by a prolonged slowdown in the domestic economy and uncertainties over tax revenues, especially corporate and value-added taxes, 한겨레 reported. The decision to maintain a restrictive budget could undermine the government’s ability to adequately respond to future economic challenges, while mandatory spending continues to rise due to the aging population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tax revenues budget total budget could trillion won
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza