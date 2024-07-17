Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Government discusses increasing the quota of foreign workers

July 17, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering the possibility of increasing the quota of foreign workers in the country's companies. This...

South Korea: Government discusses increasing the quota of foreign workers
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering the possibility of increasing the quota of foreign workers in the country's companies. This measure was discussed to address labor shortages in various industrial sectors. The aim is to make the labor market more flexible and support economic growth. The proposal provides for a gradual increase in the percentages of hiring foreign workers. This was reported by the news site 매일경제. The final decision will be made after further consultations with interested parties.

