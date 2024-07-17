South Korea: Government discusses increasing the quota of foreign workers

July 17, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering the possibility of increasing the quota of foreign workers in the country's companies. This measure was discussed to address labor shortages in various industrial sectors. The aim is to make the labor market more flexible and support economic growth. The proposal provides for a gradual increase in the percentages of hiring foreign workers. This was reported by the news site 매일경제. The final decision will be made after further consultations with interested parties.