South Korea: Government increases funding for treatment of critically ill patients

September 28, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a 50% increase in fees for treating critically ill patients at top-tier hospitals. This initiative includes investing 10 trillion won in the healthcare system through health insurance over the next three years. In addition, the government will allocate a total of 30 trillion won to improve the care environment for critically ill patients, highlighting the importance of such treatments. This policy aims to promote the sustainable development of the healthcare sector and ensure better quality of care. The news was reported by 매일경제. The South Korean government is committed to ensuring that critically ill patients receive the best possible care, thus contributing to a more efficient and innovative healthcare system.