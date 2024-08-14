Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Government introduces incentives for safe EV charging

South Korea: Government introduces incentives for safe EV charging
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering subsidies to incentivize the installation of safe charging stations for electric vehicles to address concerns about fires. Various measures to improve the safety of charging infrastructure, including installing overcharging prevention devices, were discussed at an inter-ministerial meeting. Subsidies are expected to be offered for the construction of ground-based charging stations, especially in residential complexes, although the feasibility of such projects remains uncertain. The government is also considering increasing subsidies for chargers equipped with overcharging prevention systems, 매일경제 reported. The proposed measures are aimed at ensuring greater safety for electric vehicles, a rapidly growing industry in South Korea.

