Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Government introduces measures to stabilize construction costs
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a plan to stabilize construction costs, which have risen sharply due to cost conflicts between construction groups and cooperatives. The measures include controlling material prices and increasing the employment of foreign workers. Despite experts' concerns about the effectiveness of these measures, they are expected to put some pressure on construction companies, 매일경제 reported. The plan aims to reduce the increase in construction costs, which has led to a significant increase in apartment prices, especially in Seoul, where costs have increased by 37 percent in the past year.

