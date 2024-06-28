Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government launches integrated schools for children aged 0 to 5

South Korea: Government launches integrated schools for children aged 0 to 5
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ The South Korean government will begin operating 100 integrated schools for children aged 0 to 5 starting in the second half of 2024, with the aim of expanding the number to 3,100 by 2027. These schools, referred to as '영유아학교' ( schools for young children), will unify the nursery and nursery school services, currently separate. The Ministry of Education announced that the new system will operate 12 hours a day, with an improved teacher-child ratio. By the end of the year, the government will define the integrated institution model and will start amending the relevant laws from next year. 한겨레 reports that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho highlighted the importance of this project for children's well-being and development. The initiative aims to ensure equitable and quality education for all South Korean children.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
will start amending partenza start sistema
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza