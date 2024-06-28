South Korea: Government launches integrated schools for children aged 0 to 5

June 27, 2024_ The South Korean government will begin operating 100 integrated schools for children aged 0 to 5 starting in the second half of 2024, with the aim of expanding the number to 3,100 by 2027. These schools, referred to as '영유아학교' ( schools for young children), will unify the nursery and nursery school services, currently separate. The Ministry of Education announced that the new system will operate 12 hours a day, with an improved teacher-child ratio. By the end of the year, the government will define the integrated institution model and will start amending the relevant laws from next year. 한겨레 reports that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho highlighted the importance of this project for children's well-being and development. The initiative aims to ensure equitable and quality education for all South Korean children.