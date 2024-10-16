South Korea: Government launches pilot program to certify EV batteries

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the launch of a pilot program to certify the safety of electric vehicle (EV) batteries this month. The program aims to improve the safety of EV batteries through a government-run certification system, which involves testing and approval by authorities. The program is scheduled to be fully implemented in February 2025 and marks a shift from the current self-certification system used by manufacturers. Five companies, including Hyundai Motor Co, Kia Corp and LG Energy Solution Ltd, will participate in the pilot program, in response to concerns about EV safety that arose after an EV fire in Incheon. The news was reported by The Korea Times, highlighting the South Korean government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of EVs in the country.

